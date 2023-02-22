NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

NetApp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 2,499,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,638 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

