NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. NetApp also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 2,503,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in NetApp by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,638 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.