NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,405. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in NetApp by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

