New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 709,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,695,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.
New Gold Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of New Gold
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.