New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 709,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,695,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in New Gold by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 502,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 416,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

