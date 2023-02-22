NIKE, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

