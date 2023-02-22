NinePointTwo Capital LLC Decreases Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,654,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 361,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.88.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

