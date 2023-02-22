NinePointTwo Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lessened its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 163.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 359,339 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 646,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

