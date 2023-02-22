NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $147,000 in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 50.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 81,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

