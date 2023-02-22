NKN (NKN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.56 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $76.56 million and $10.72 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

