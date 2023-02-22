Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

