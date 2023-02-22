Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.46. 127,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Nordson

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.