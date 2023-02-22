Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $246.22, but opened at $215.53. Nordson shares last traded at $221.42, with a volume of 93,817 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

