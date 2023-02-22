Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.52. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50,111 shares changing hands.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.48 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 39.44% and a negative net margin of 137.41%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

