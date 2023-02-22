Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,622 shares of company stock worth $265,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

