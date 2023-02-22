Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NYSE:NOC opened at $473.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $384.84 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

