NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 4,105,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

