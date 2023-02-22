NSUR COIN (NSUR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,609.40

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $25,609.40 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00422117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.27961813 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

