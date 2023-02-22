Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 122,767 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 122,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $253,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

