Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $214,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

