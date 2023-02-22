Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $265.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Ameriprise Financial worth $265,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.