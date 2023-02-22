Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $265.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Ameriprise Financial worth $265,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

