Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Realty Income worth $186,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

