Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 304,809 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.61% of Kimco Realty worth $183,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.