Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,920 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Johnson Controls International worth $229,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

