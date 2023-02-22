OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OGE Energy Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE OGE opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.
OGE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.
Institutional Trading of OGE Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.
