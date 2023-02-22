Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is Appian Way Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 14.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 473,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 304,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 220,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,433. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.