Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,087,610 shares trading hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Diagnostics Group

In related news, insider Jag Grewal bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,127.17). 49.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.