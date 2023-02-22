OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 3,583,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,490,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.