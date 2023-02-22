OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 88,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 745,354.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 834,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 834,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,110. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

