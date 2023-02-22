OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. 358,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

