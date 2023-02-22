OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. 1,510,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,957. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

