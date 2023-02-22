OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 962,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

