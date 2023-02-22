OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $545,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

