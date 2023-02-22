OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.27. 368,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,846. The firm has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

