OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,493 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 1,336,354 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.