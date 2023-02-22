OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,782 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 1,287,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

