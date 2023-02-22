OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IXN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 26,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.