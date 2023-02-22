One Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,583 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,625,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74.

