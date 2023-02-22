One Capital Management LLC Buys 10,769 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 205,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 226,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

