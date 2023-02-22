One Capital Management LLC Buys 34,890 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

