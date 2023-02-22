One Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $88.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

