One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

