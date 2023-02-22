One Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

