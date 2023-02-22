One Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.