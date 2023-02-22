One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

