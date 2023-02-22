One Capital Management LLC Sells 32,764 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,764 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 251,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

