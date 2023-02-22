ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 720,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,215. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

