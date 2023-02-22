Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.27

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $232.57 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.99 or 0.06794606 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00055938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

