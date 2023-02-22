Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $241.02 million and approximately $35.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.44 or 0.06800253 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00084186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00056386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00027832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

