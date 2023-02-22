Optimism (OP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $434.19 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $579.05 million and approximately $434.19 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00011303 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
