Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $479.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.